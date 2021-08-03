The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ kicks off Tuesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s (JLBCS ) project, Stuff the Bus, distributes essential school supplies to thousands of children in the community each year.

With school right around the corner, many children in the area do not have the school supplies they need. This week, to help that cause Blue Baker is hosting Stuff the Bus on Aug. 3-5 at locations across College Station.

In 2020, JLBCS purchased materials for the Bryan Independent School District and the College Station Independent School District totaling over $110,000. They successfully brought in around 40,000 items and over $5,000 in monetary donations during the week-long supply drive. They will continue to support the initiative year after year with the help of these funds.

Stuff the Bus was founded in 2000 and is primarily funded by raffle ticket sales, table and event ticket sales, and silent and live auctions at their annual Charity Ball in the winter.

Tuesday Stuff the Bus will be at the Blue Baker on University Drive in College Station from 4:30-8:00 p.m. Wednesday the event will at the same time, but at the Blue Baker on Dominik Drive and on Thursday they will be at Mills Mark Circle.

School supplies needed include:

#2 pencils

Crayons

Colored pencils

Washable markers

12″ X 18″ manila paper

12″ X 18″ construction paper

Dry erase markers

Notebook paper

Solid-colored pocket folders

Pink pearl erasers

Spiral notebooks

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.