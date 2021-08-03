Longtime Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball coach passes away

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime girls basketball coach Tammy Bosse passed away ion Sunday. The Brenham native was a high school coach at her alma mater along with at Bryan High, A&M Consolidated, and most recently at Allen Academy where she won the TCAL State Championship with the Lady Rams in 2015.

There will be a visitation for Coach Bosse tomorrow at the Brenham Memorial Chapel from 8 in the morning until 7. A graveside service will be held on Thursday morning at 10 at the Prairie Lea Cemetery.

Tammy Elise Bosse was 57 years old.

