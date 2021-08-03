Advertisement

Longtime Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball coach passes away

Longtime girls basketball coach Tammy Bosse has passed away. The Brenham native was a high...
Longtime girls basketball coach Tammy Bosse has passed away. The Brenham native was a high school coach at her alma mater along with at Bryan High, A&M Consolidated, and most recently at Allen Academy where she won the TCAL State Championship with the Lady Rams in 2015.(Darryl Bruffett)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - Longtime girls basketball coach Tammy Bosse passed away ion Sunday. The Brenham native was a high school coach at her alma mater along with at Bryan High, A&M Consolidated, and most recently at Allen Academy where she won the TCAL State Championship with the Lady Rams in 2015.

There will be a visitation for Coach Bosse tomorrow at the Brenham Memorial Chapel from 8 in the morning until 7. A graveside service will be held on Thursday morning at 10 at the Prairie Lea Cemetery.

Tammy Elise Bosse was 57 years old.

Tammy Elise Bosse Obituary

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

