Misty start for some as a north wind keeps us slightly cooler

PinPoint Radar estimates that anywhere from 2″ to 6″+ of rain fells across parts of the Northern and Western Brazos Valley Monday. The contrast to that is a bone dry day (as of late early evening) from Caldwell to Bryan-College Station to Navasota and Conroe. As a weak cold front slips south, it will have a few more hours to kick up isolated pop-up rain and thunderstorms before 10pm. Generally though, as the sun drops down to the horizon for the day, that rain chance will fizzle and should be done and over with by 8-10pm (at the latest).

What does a “cold” front mean in early August? Still plenty of heat, but it should feel somewhat better to walk out to compared to a typical day at this time of the year. afternoon highs are slated to top off 3° - 5° cooler than the average -- meaning the low-to-mid 90s -- through the end of the week. The feeling in the air drops from “muggy” to just “humid” which should keep heat index values in the mid-to-upper 90s, but sub-100° -- through Thursday or Friday. Another weak disturbance glancing past East Texas may help to pop up some more rain by Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of morning showers. High: 92. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High: 94. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

