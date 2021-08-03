Advertisement

Public invited to attend South College Avenue meeting

Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements to South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street in Midtown.
Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements...
Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements to South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street in Midtown.(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following is a post from the City of Bryan:

Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements to South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street in Midtown.

The second public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Bryan Municipal Office Building. This meeting will be in an open house format, and city staff and project designers will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE DETAILS

This project is the next phase in the implementation of the Midtown Area Plan, which reimagines the Midtown Bryan area into a pedestrian-friendly, welcoming place for residents to enjoy and businesses to thrive.

Phase One of the South College Avenue project includes:

  • Roundabouts at Williamson Drive and Carson Street to improve traffic flow at each intersection.
  • Medians along South College Avenue.
  • An 8-12-foot-wide shared use path on the west side of South College Avenue.
  • A 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of South College Avenue.
  • Replacing water and sanitary sewer lines along the South College Avenue corridor.
  • Installing storm sewer and detention facilities.

These improvements will help increase the efficiency and Safety of South College for vehicles and pedestrians, improve the stormwater drainage in the area and help alleviate flooding, replace aging infrastructure and encourage neighborhood revitalization and economic development. Special consideration is also being given to protect as many trees as possible in the project area.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two flown to hospital in two vehicle crash in Robertson County
Two people flown to Bryan hospital after crash in Robertson County
Thunderstorms could bring strong wind and heavy rain, cooling rain Monday afternoon
Weak front brings potential for Monday storms
Dr. Peter Murano and Jim Rice at Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio
Fitness trainer starts ‘Old Man Muscle Fitness Studio’ to help older men reach fitness goals
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
Fauci: More ‘pain and suffering’ ahead as COVID cases rise
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

A rendering provided by Bryan ISD of the new intermediate school.
Bryan ISD finalizes total costs for new intermediate school
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/2
Monday Evening Weather Update 8/2
All Bryan ISD employees can expect to see a pay increase this school year.
Bryan ISD raises salaries for 2021-2022 school year
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct