Public invited to attend South College Avenue meeting

Members of the public are invited to attend an informational meeting about planned improvements to South College Avenue from West Villa Maria Road to Carson Street in Midtown.

The second public meeting will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Bryan Municipal Office Building. This meeting will be in an open house format, and city staff and project designers will be on hand to answer questions and receive feedback.

This project is the next phase in the implementation of the Midtown Area Plan, which reimagines the Midtown Bryan area into a pedestrian-friendly, welcoming place for residents to enjoy and businesses to thrive.

Phase One of the South College Avenue project includes:

Roundabouts at Williamson Drive and Carson Street to improve traffic flow at each intersection.

Medians along South College Avenue.

An 8-12-foot-wide shared use path on the west side of South College Avenue.

A 6-foot-wide sidewalk on the east side of South College Avenue.

Replacing water and sanitary sewer lines along the South College Avenue corridor.

Installing storm sewer and detention facilities.

These improvements will help increase the efficiency and Safety of South College for vehicles and pedestrians, improve the stormwater drainage in the area and help alleviate flooding, replace aging infrastructure and encourage neighborhood revitalization and economic development. Special consideration is also being given to protect as many trees as possible in the project area.

