SEC Football Preview: Kentucky seeks to contend in East

LEXINGTON, Kentucky (KBTX) - Kentucky’s football program has gained momentum with 3 straight bowl wins under Mark Stoops, and the Wildcats are looking to reach new heights this season.

Before last year, Mark Stoops and the Kentucky Wildcats had rattled off 4 straight winning seasons, which is something that hasn’t happened very often in Lexington. In 2020, the Wildcats finished 5-6. In order to be better in 2021, the Blue and White hope to improve in the passing game, where they finished dead last in the conference with only 121 passing yards per game.

“I think we have great potential. I really do,” said Kentucky Head Coach Mark Stoops on the offense. “You have a foundation of being physical and running the football, that always helps. It opens up the play-action game. We all understand that scenario where we needed to improve. I feel like we really made some big strides. I think creating big plays and plays down the field is something we had to do,” Stoops added.

What may help Kentuck with their passing game this season is the veteran presence of 5th-year wide receiver Josh Ali.

“With Josh deciding to come back for the extra year, that was very big for us because we’re not as deep as we’d like to be at the wide receiver position,” explained Stoops. “Josh is extremely talented and maybe didn’t get as many touches because of the offensive system that we had, so having him come back was a big boost for us,” Stoops added.

Georgia and Florida are the favorites out of the SEC East, but eh Wildcats believe they belong right up there with them and have lofty goals for 2021.

“A common goal across our team is Atlanta, and that’s where we want to get to,” exclaimed Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal. “Of course we have to take each and every game like it is, and that’s what we’re doing,” added Paschal.

“We’re always competitive,” Kentucky offensive lineman Darian Kinnard said. “Especially being an O-lineman. The whole grit, that’s how we were taught. Come in, play hard, and never quit. I feel like that’s just the mentality we were taught and I feel like it’s going to continue on,” Kinnard added.

“We’re sitting there trying to win each and every game we play,” Stoops declared. “That’s the focus. That’s our concentration. We’re only guaranteed 12, and we want to make the most of those 12. I can promise you no matter who we’re playing, we’re not giving up on any of those 12,” Stoops added.

Kentucky kicks off its season on September 4th against The University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.