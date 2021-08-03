Slight haze hangs in our Wednesday sky

Life behind our recent “cold” front ain’t half bad -- at least compared to typical August afternoons. High in the upper 80s / low 90s and heat index “only” in the mid-90s took us through the afternoon Tuesday. Notice it was a bit hazy out there? A north flow / wind has turned in behind the front allowing a light concentration of smoke to blow in from wildfires still burning in the Northwest and Canada. More of that is in place through the day Wednesday keeping a hazy skyline and dropping the air quality a bit. High pressure moving in then to the southeast should help to shuttle that smoke out of here by Thursday.

While still humid, it feels much less humid than this time of the year typically does. That “drier” feeling sticks with us through Thursday before the muggy air ramps back up heading into the weekend. An isolated, brief spot of rain or two is not ruled out Wednesday. A better chance at a short window for scattered rain arrives in the forecast Thursday afternoon, with the western Brazos Valley favored. If we can hold back another area of high pressure moving in, a few more pop-ups may dance across select parts of the Brazos Valley before we generally shut off the rain chance and kick up the heat & humidity heading into next week.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 74. Wind: ENE 0-5 mph.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with an isolated, afternoon rain chance. High: 93. Wind: ENE 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SE becoming NE 5-10 mph.

