Advertisement

Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to an obstacle on the Olympic equestrian course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final.

A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals.

The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena.

Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct
Thirteen-year-old Lorenzo Carrizales passed away from leukemia on July 28, 2021.
Bryan family turns to community for help after teen son dies from leukemia
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to then-President Donald...
‘This attack happened’: Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders
FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
DeSantis doubles down as Florida again breaks COVID record
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds
United Auto Workers members leave the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Warren Truck Plant after the...
Union auto workers return to wearing masks
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
Multiple injuries as gunshots fired at Pentagon transit stop