Texas A&M police investigating burglary at farm complex

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Texas A&M University Farm complex on F.M. 60 in Burleson County on Tuesday.

According to the police report, the chain on the gate to the buildings had been cut and hole was cut in the fence surrounding the complex. Within the complex, four buildings had been burglarized.

Various tools, a truck, trailer, and UTV were taken from the complex, according to police.

The truck is as a white 2013 Ford F-250 4X4 double cab with an AgriLife logo on the passenger side. It has a side mount, diamond plate toolbox on the driver side of the truck bed.

The UTV is described as a green John Deere Gator XUV, model XUV825 M.

UPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.