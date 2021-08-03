Advertisement

Texas A&M police investigating burglary at farm complex

(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University police are investigating a burglary that happened at the Texas A&M University Farm complex on F.M. 60 in Burleson County on Tuesday.

According to the police report, the chain on the gate to the buildings had been cut and hole was cut in the fence surrounding the complex. Within the complex, four buildings had been burglarized.

Various tools, a truck, trailer, and UTV were taken from the complex, according to police.

The truck is as a white 2013 Ford F-250 4X4 double cab with an AgriLife logo on the passenger side. It has a side mount, diamond plate toolbox on the driver side of the truck bed.

The UTV is described as a green John Deere Gator XUV, model XUV825 M.

UPD is asking anyone with information to contact them at 979-845-2345.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Latest News

Stuff the bus
The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s ‘Stuff the Bus’ kicks off Tuesday
C&C Bar-B-Que
August is National Black Business Month
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/3
Tuesday Afternoon Weather Update 8/3
COVID in Context: Aug. 3
COVID in Context: The more vaccinated the state, the fewer recent cases--and deaths