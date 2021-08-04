Aggies to host open practice Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Texas A&M football will officially begin preparations for the 2021 season Thursday as the team reports for fall camp. Practice will begin Friday and continue through the weekend with the team hosting an Open Practice presented by St. Joseph Health at Kyle Field on Sunday, Aug. 8. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to park in lot 62 and can enter Kyle Field through Entry 3 Hall of Champions to sit in the west side field boxes. This is a non-ticketed event and concessions will not be open, but fans are welcome to bring in bottles of water.

Video streaming of the event is prohibited.

An updated football roster will be available on the 12th Man Mobile app and can also be found on 12thMan.com.