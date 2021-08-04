Advertisement

Blue Alert issued for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who shot police officer in South Texas

Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday issued a Blue Alert for a suspect who allegedly fired a weapon at police and wounded a police officer.

The suspect, Joshua Powell, is considered armed and dangerous, police said. He is wanted for attempted capital murder.

Powell is 20 years old, is about 5-feet-8, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

At approximately 2:14 p.m., officers were dispatched to a call on the 5900 block of Weber for a disturbance in progress.

During the investigation, the subject started shooting at the officers. An officer was struck multiples times and suffered severe injuries, police said.

The suspect was last seen driving a green, 1999 model Buick Regal with Texas license plate CSC1880. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Powell, call 911 immediately.

Corpus Christi Police identified the wounded lawman as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez, a 20-year veteran of the police department. Dominguez is reportedly in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Dominguez and his family as he recovers from his injuries,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

