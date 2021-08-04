Bryan family asking for support as loved one battles COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan resident, Johnny Ontiveros is dealing with the aftermath of the deadly virus after testing positive in June.

The family says Ontiveros started out at a College Station hospital and was soon transferred to Houston when his condition became worse.

Ontiveros has since been taken off a ventilator and is undergoing physical therapy.

Saturday the family is selling food plates with brisket, sausage, rice, beans, and bread to help with some of the finical stress this has put on them.

Plates will be sold starting at 11 a.m. at El Toro’s located at 500 N Sims Ave. in Bryan.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.