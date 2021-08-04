Advertisement

Feast Of Caring returns for its 28th annual fundraiser

This great cause benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank
By Conner Beene
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After the cancellations of last year’s event due to COVID-19, the Feast Of Caring fundraiser made its return to the Brazos Center Wednesday afternoon. Community leaders and residents of the Brazos Valley gathered to serve and enjoy a great meal all benefiting the Brazos Valley Food Bank.

Those who attended were served by special celebrity servers which included county commissioners, state representatives, and even some members of our KBTX team. Brazos Valley Food Bank Executive Director Theresa Mangapora is always grateful for the love and support the community shows during this event.

“Every year it’s heartwarming to me, the food is donated, the donation of the catering service. All of the community leaders that come out and spend their time slinging beans and rice and things like that for people they don’t know so all of these people coming together to support us is really really wonderful,” said Mangapora.

The meals that were served were free to the public. Donations on behalf of the Brazos Valley Food Bank were not required but were generously accepted.

