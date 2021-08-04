Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing North Zulch man

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from North Zulch.

Charles “Chuck” McQuary, 56, left his home around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, but never showed up to his 9 a.m. shift in Cleveland, TX. He was last seen wearing his UPS uniform, a brown shirt, brown shorts and boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

McQuary was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima. If you see him or know of his location contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

