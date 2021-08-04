Advertisement

Madison County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing North Zulch man

Charles "Chuck" McQuary, 56
Charles "Chuck" McQuary, 56(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing man from North Zulch.

Charles “Chuck” McQuary, 56, left his home around 6:15 a.m. on Aug. 2, but never showed up to his 9 a.m. shift in Cleveland, TX. He was last seen wearing his UPS uniform, a brown shirt, brown shorts and boots, according to the sheriff’s office.

McQuary was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima. If you see him or know of his location contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 936-348-2755.

****MISSING PERSON**** Charles H. "Chuck" McQuary 56 years of age HT: 6'0 WT: 240 Hair: Brown/Gray Eyes:...

Posted by Madison County Sheriff's Office Texas on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

