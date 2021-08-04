National Hurricane Center forecasters eyeing multiple areas for possible development

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Wednesday, NOAA released their updated forecast for the remainder of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. As La Nina continues to develop and influence the global weather pattern, the agency has called for a 65% chance for a slightly above-normal season. To date, four named storms have formed this year -- Hurricane Elsa being the latest.

As of midday Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential tropical development over the next five days. Another tropical wave is moving north into cooler waters and no longer is expected to develop. At this time, there are no immediate concerns for the United States or Texas coast. Still, this increase in potential activity is a reminder that the peak of hurricane season arrives in just over a month.

Here are the latest details from the Hurricane Center about what is being monitored, as of 1 pm Wednesday, August 4th:

A small low-pressure area with limited shower and thunderstorm activity is meandering over or near the Cabo Verde Islands. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next day or so due to unfavorable environmental conditions. However, locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds will be possible over portions of the Islands through today with the system moves little. Formation Chance: 48hrs: 0% | 5 day: 0%

A tropical wave located over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are expected to be marginally conducive for some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by Sunday and into early next week while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph. Formation Chance: 48hrs: 0% | 5 Days: Low 20%

A tropical wave is forecast to move off of the west coast of Africa by late Thursday. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development thereafter over the far eastern tropical Atlantic through the weekend into early next week while the system moves generally westward at about 15 mph. Formation Chance: 48hrs: 0% | 5 Days: Medium 40%

