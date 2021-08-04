Police investigating building burglaries at Texas A&M University Farm complex

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - The following is an alert from the Texas A&M University Police Department:

On August 3, 2021, the Texas A&M University Police Department (UPD) received a report of a Burglary of a Building that occurred at the Texas A&M University Farm complex on F.M. 60 in Burleson County. The victim reported that the complex and entrance gate were locked on August 2, 2021, at approximately 7 pm. On August 3, 2021, at 7:30 am, the victim discovered that the chain on the gate had been cut and a hole was cut in the fence surrounding the complex. Four buildings were burglarized in the complex. Various tools, a truck, trailer, and UTV were taken from the complex.

Investigators are working with the victim to determine the total value of the stolen items.

The truck is described as a 2013 Ford F-250 4X4 double cab, white in color, with an AgriLife logo on the passenger side. The truck had a side mount, diamond plate toolbox on the driver side of the truck bed.

The UTV is described as a John Deere Gator XUV, model XUV825 M, and green in color.

Anyone having information pertaining to this crime or other incidents is encouraged to contact the Texas A&M University Police Department at 979-845-2345.

While universities are required under the Clery Act to notify the public of such reports, it is also our responsibility to provide information regarding personal protective measures.

All are encouraged to:

Secure doors and buildings when leaving for the day.

Secure valuables in locked rooms/buildings or take them with you whenever possible.

If you observe or have safety concerns, such as mechanical issues with doors or locks, report them to staff immediately.

If you observe suspicious activity, report it to the police immediately.

