Rain may splash a few of us Thursday & Friday

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High pressure over the Brazos Valley Wednesday lead to a hazy & mainly dry day. Heat and humidity are still a touch stunted in the wake of our early week “cold” front. That area of high pressure moves to the southeast of the area tonight through early Thursday morning. That feature is being shoved away by a weak disturbance sliding across the Red River Valley and North Texas. Those two factors combined bring back a chance for isolated rain to a few stray thunderstorms over the next couple of afternoons. Overall coverage is expected to be low -- Thursday favors those further west, Friday brings a chance across the central, western, and southern reaches of the area. All the while, humidity stays low for this time of the year and hazy skies linger overhead with some wildfire smoke still lofted above.

The wind is set to turn on a bit faster by the time we get into the weekend, generally in the 10 to 15mph range. That will allow the moisture shoved away by our front to come seeping back in. Heat index values are expected at or above 105° by the weekend and beyond. Likely to find a daily, isolated, late pop-up somewhere in the area each day -- but overall, standard heat and humidity sum up the upcoming week.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 75. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms. High: 92. Wind: SSE 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low: 73. Wind: S 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% rain chance. High: 95. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

