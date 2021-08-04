Schmid, Ezzard named to Walter Payton Award watch list
HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid and wide receiver Jequez Ezzard were each named to the Walter Payton Award watch list on Wednesday, per a release from Stats Perform.
It is the first time for each to be named to the watch list for the award which is given out to the top offensive player in the FCS.
Only two schools – Sam Houston and Central Arkansas – had multiple players named to the list.
Only one Bearkat in program history – Jeremiah Briscoe – has brought home the Walter Payton Award. He did so in both 2016 and 2017, joining Appalachian State’s Armanti Edwards as the only two players in FCS history to win the award multiple times.
More players can join the list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past winners such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.
Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year), Eddie Robinson (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST
QUARTERBACKS
Eric Barriere - Eastern Washington (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)
Juwan Carter - Norfolk State
Jack Cook - Dayton
Zerrick Cooper - Jacksonville State (2019 finalist)
Tim DeMorat - Fordham (2020-21 finalist)
Draylen Ellis - Austin Peay
Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M (2020-21 finalist)
Felix Harper - Alcorn State (2019 finalist)
Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (2020-21 recipient)
E.J. Perry - Brown
Eric Schmid - Sam Houston
Breylin Smith - Central Arkansas
Daniel Smith - Villanova (2019 finalist)
Cameron Ward - UIW
Liam Welch - Samford (2020-21 finalist)
RUNNING BACKS
Percy Agyei-Obese- James Madison (2020-21 finalist)
Julius Chestnut - Sacred Heart (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)
Josh Davis - Weber State
Elijah Dotson - Sacramento State
Juwon Farri - Monmouth (2020-21 finalist)
Geno Hess - Southeast Missouri
Quay Holmes - ETSU (2020-21 finalist)
Dejoun Lee - Delaware (2020-21 finalist)
Jah-Maine Martin - North Carolina A&T (2019 finalist)
Karl Mofor - Albany
Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State (2020-21 finalist)
Otis Weah - North Dakota (2020-21 finalist)
Devin Wynn - Furman
WIDE RECEIVERS
Samuel Akem - Montana
Avante Cox - Southern Illinois
Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls
Jequez Ezzard- Sam Houston
Jakob Herres - VMI (2020-21 finalist)
Tyler Hudson - Central Arkansas (2020-21 finalist)
Christian Watson - North Dakota State