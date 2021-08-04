Schmid, Ezzard named to Walter Payton Award watch list

HUNTSVILLE – Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid and wide receiver Jequez Ezzard were each named to the Walter Payton Award watch list on Wednesday, per a release from Stats Perform.

It is the first time for each to be named to the watch list for the award which is given out to the top offensive player in the FCS.

Only two schools – Sam Houston and Central Arkansas – had multiple players named to the list.

Only one Bearkat in program history – Jeremiah Briscoe – has brought home the Walter Payton Award. He did so in both 2016 and 2017, joining Appalachian State’s Armanti Edwards as the only two players in FCS history to win the award multiple times.

More players can join the list during the regular season, and a national media panel will select the winner following it. First awarded in 1987, the Payton has watched past winners such as Steve McNair, Tony Romo, Brian Westbrook, Jimmy Garoppolo, Cooper Kupp and Trey Lance move on to the NFL.

Also this season, Stats Perform will present the Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year), Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman of the year), Eddie Robinson (FCS coach of the year) and Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

WALTER PAYTON AWARD WATCH LIST

QUARTERBACKS

Eric Barriere - Eastern Washington (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)

Juwan Carter - Norfolk State

Jack Cook - Dayton

Zerrick Cooper - Jacksonville State (2019 finalist)

Tim DeMorat - Fordham (2020-21 finalist)

Draylen Ellis - Austin Peay

Aqeel Glass - Alabama A&M (2020-21 finalist)

Felix Harper - Alcorn State (2019 finalist)

Cole Kelley - Southeastern Louisiana (2020-21 recipient)

E.J. Perry - Brown

Eric Schmid - Sam Houston

Breylin Smith - Central Arkansas

Daniel Smith - Villanova (2019 finalist)

Cameron Ward - UIW

Liam Welch - Samford (2020-21 finalist)

RUNNING BACKS

Percy Agyei-Obese- James Madison (2020-21 finalist)

Julius Chestnut - Sacred Heart (2019 and 2020-21 finalist)

Josh Davis - Weber State

Elijah Dotson - Sacramento State

Juwon Farri - Monmouth (2020-21 finalist)

Geno Hess - Southeast Missouri

Quay Holmes - ETSU (2020-21 finalist)

Dejoun Lee - Delaware (2020-21 finalist)

Jah-Maine Martin - North Carolina A&T (2019 finalist)

Karl Mofor - Albany

Pierre Strong Jr. - South Dakota State (2020-21 finalist)

Otis Weah - North Dakota (2020-21 finalist)

Devin Wynn - Furman

WIDE RECEIVERS

Samuel Akem - Montana

Avante Cox - Southern Illinois

Dai’Jean Dixon - Nicholls

Jequez Ezzard- Sam Houston

Jakob Herres - VMI (2020-21 finalist)

Tyler Hudson - Central Arkansas (2020-21 finalist)

Christian Watson - North Dakota State