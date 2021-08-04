SEC Football Preview: Kiffin set for second season at Ole Miss

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss began with a 5-5 season in 2020. The Rebels ended the year strong winning four of the last five games including beating rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and Indiana in the Outback Bowl. With a year of experience in Lane Kiffin’s offensive system, the Rebels are gaining confidence. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral said, “Not only in myself but I feel like the people around me have more confidence in themselves that they didn’t have last year.”

By the numbers, the Rebels defense struggled last season finishing last in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense but Kiffin admits the Rebels offensive style is not ideal for the numbers to be low on defense. “We’re just playing to win. I don’t care what the score is but the way that we play offensively we put our defense in tough spots at times,” Kiffin said. “If you’re going to play this way you’re going to have some times when you go three and out and they’re right back on the field because we’re not huddling, we’re not going slow. We don’t do that because of stats, we don’t do that except for we think that’s the best way to win.”

Ole Miss will open the 2020 season on September 6 against Louisville in Atlanta.

