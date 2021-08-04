Advertisement

SEC Football Preview: Kiffin set for second season at Ole Miss

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media...
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the media during the 2021 SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on July 20, 2021, at the Wynfrey Hotel in Hoover, Ala.(Jimmie Mitchell | SEC)
By John Wilson
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXFORD, Mississippi (KBTX) - The Lane Kiffin era at Ole Miss began with a 5-5 season in 2020. The Rebels ended the year strong winning four of the last five games including beating rival Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and Indiana in the Outback Bowl. With a year of experience in Lane Kiffin’s offensive system, the Rebels are gaining confidence. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral said, “Not only in myself but I feel like the people around me have more confidence in themselves that they didn’t have last year.”

By the numbers, the Rebels defense struggled last season finishing last in the SEC in total defense and scoring defense but Kiffin admits the Rebels offensive style is not ideal for the numbers to be low on defense. “We’re just playing to win. I don’t care what the score is but the way that we play offensively we put our defense in tough spots at times,” Kiffin said. “If you’re going to play this way you’re going to have some times when you go three and out and they’re right back on the field because we’re not huddling, we’re not going slow. We don’t do that because of stats, we don’t do that except for we think that’s the best way to win.”

Ole Miss will open the 2020 season on September 6 against Louisville in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct.
Bryan ISD approves changes to student handbook and code of conduct

Latest News

Longtime girls basketball coach Tammy Bosse has passed away. The Brenham native was a high...
Longtime Brazos Valley high school girls’ basketball coach passes away
Athing Mu, right, of the United States, runs to the finish line to win the final of the women's...
Mu Wins Gold Medal at Tokyo Olympics
Lakers phenom is now a Bull
Aggie, CS native Alex Caruso signs multi-million dollar deal to play for Chicago Bulls
A&M Consolidated football practice
High School football practice kicks off in Brazos Valley