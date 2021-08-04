Advertisement

Suspect in July road rage shooting identified by College Station police

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz
Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz(Brazos County Crime Stoppers)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are still investigating an apparent road rage shooting that happened in July.

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 25, is wanted in connection to the incident, according to CSPD. He currently has two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the July 14 shooting.

Police say around 2 a.m. July 14, two vehicles were driving southbound on Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard when shots were fired from a white pickup truck occupied by two men. The driver and passenger in the victim’s vehicle were both shot, but police say they suffered suspected non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident or Reyes-Ortiz should call College Station police at 979-764-3600. Anonymous calls can be made to Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
Police officers stand outside a Washington, D.C.-area hospital after violence Tuesday near the...
Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon
The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.
USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground
Thirteen-year-old Lorenzo Carrizales passed away from leukemia on July 28, 2021.
Bryan family turns to community for help after teen son dies from leukemia

Latest News

Knowledge Acquisition Transformation Framework
Texas A&M researcher develops method to improve students reading skills
“Above average” hurricane season still expected with NOAA update
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard
8/4
Wednesday PinPoint Forecast 8/4