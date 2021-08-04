Suspect in July road rage shooting identified by College Station police

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are still investigating an apparent road rage shooting that happened in July.

Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz, 25, is wanted in connection to the incident, according to CSPD. He currently has two warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the July 14 shooting.

Police say around 2 a.m. July 14, two vehicles were driving southbound on Wellborn Road near the intersection with John Kimbrough Boulevard when shots were fired from a white pickup truck occupied by two men. The driver and passenger in the victim’s vehicle were both shot, but police say they suffered suspected non-incapacitating injuries and were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

UPDATE: A suspect in this shooting has been identified and is currently wanted: https://t.co/VWaWK1WdEL — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 4, 2021

Anyone with information about the incident or Reyes-Ortiz should call College Station police at 979-764-3600. Anonymous calls can be made to Brazos County Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS.

