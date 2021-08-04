Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Announces 2021-22 Schedule

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M women’s tennis and head coach Mark Weaver announced the Aggies 2021-22 schedule Wednesday, featuring one fall tournament and 20 spring dual matches at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

“Coach (Jordan) Szabo and I are excited to announce our 2021-22 schedule,” Weaver said. “As always, the SEC portion of our schedule will be loaded, and we were also very intentional about designing a challenging non-conference slate. We are looking forward to meeting these challenges head on with our very talented roster that we have in place for this coming season.”

The Maroon & White open the season with a series of fall tournaments, starting with the Baylor Invitational in Waco, Texas, on Oct. 1-3. A&M will travel to Charleston, South Carolina, to take part in the 2021 ITA All-American Championships from Oct. 4-10, followed by the ITA Texas Regional Championships at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center on the campus of TCU (Oct. 14-18).

A&M continues its autumn road trip at the Rice Invitational in Houston (Oct. 29-31), followed by a four-day sojourn in San Diego for the ITA National Fall Championships on Nov. 4-7. The Aggies close out the fall in Bryan-College Station as the team hosts the Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Nov. 12-14.

Texas A&M women’s tennis ushers in its 43rd year of competition and the eighth season of the Mark Weaver era in 2022 at the Mitchell Tennis Center with a doubleheader on Jan. 16, as the Aggies take on McNeese and Tarleton State. The Maroon & White host their second home doubleheader on Jan. 22 against Houston and Texas State, followed by another twin-bill on Jan. 27 against Florida Atlantic and Prairie View A&M.

The Aggies host the Bryan-College Station regional during the 14th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend, welcoming Princeton on Jan. 29 followed by a match against either Texas Tech or South Carolina on Jan. 30. A&M hosts a doubleheader against SMU and Sam Houston State (Feb. 5) before the start of the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. The winner of each regional during ITA Kickoff Weekend will receive an invitation to the Team Indoor event at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin (Feb. 11-14).

The Maroon & White will round out the non-conference portion of their schedule with two more doubleheaders, beginning with TCU and Abilene Christian on Feb. 19, followed by battles against Rice and New Mexico State on Feb. 26.

Texas A&M will celebrate its 10th anniversary as a member of the Southeastern Conference with a 13-match slate that includes six events in the friendly confines of the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies host South Carolina (Mar. 4), Florida (Mar. 6), Vanderbilt (Mar. 18), Kentucky (Mar. 20), Auburn (Apr. 1) and Alabama (Apr. 3) and hit the road against Mississippi State (Mar. 11), Ole Miss (Mar. 13), Tennessee (Mar. 25), the defending SEC-Champion Georgia (Mar. 27), LSU (Apr. 8), Arkansas (Apr. 15) and Missouri (Apr. 17).

Postseason action begins Apr. 20-24 with the 2022 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida. The 2022 NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships are slated to begin on May 6-8 with First & Second Round action at various campus sites across the country. The Round of 16 will take place from May 13-15 at campus sites, followed by the NCAA Women’s Team Championships at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Illinois (May 19-21).

A&M enters the 2021-22 campaign following one of the more accomplished seasons in program history, headlined by the program’s first appearance in the SEC Championship Match, a berth in the NCAA Round of 16 and a pair of All-America honors for Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith. The Aggie roster is headlined by Makarova and Goldsmith, as well as returners Katya Townsend, Renee McBryde, Isa Di Laura and Elise Robbins.

Weaver and Szabo bolstered the Maroon & White lineup with the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. The class features Gianna Pielet, Mary Stoiana, Jeanette Mireles, Ellie Pittman and Kayal Gownder.

2021-22 TEXAS A&M WOMEN’S TENNIS SCHEDULE

FALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

September 19-26 | UTR Pro Tennis Tour | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

October 1-3 | Baylor Invitational | Waco, Texas | Hurd Tennis Center

October 4-10 | ITA All-American Championships | Charleston, S.C.

October 14-18 | ITA Texas Regional | Fort Worth, Texas | Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center

October 29-31 | Rice Invitational | Houston, Texas | George R. Brown Tennis Center

November 4-7 | ITA National Fall Championships @ San Diego

November 12-14 | Texas A&M Fall Invitational | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

DUAL MATCH SCHEDULE

January 16 | McNeese | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 16 | Tarleton | 4 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 22 | Houston | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 22 | Texas State | 4:30 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 27 | Florida Atlantic | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 27 | Prairie View A&M | 4:30 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 29 | Princeton | 11 a.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

January 30 | South Carolina or Texas Tech | 11 a.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 5 | SMU | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 5 | Sam Houston State | 4:30 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 11 – 14 | ITA National Indoor Championships | Madison, Wis. | Nielsen Tennis Stadium

February 19 | TCU | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 19 | Abilene Christian | 4:30 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 26 | Rice | 12 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

February 26 | New Mexico State | 4:30 p.m. | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

March 4 | South Carolina | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

March 6 | Florida | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

March 11 | at Mississippi State | Starkville, Miss. | A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre

March 13 | at Ole Miss | Oxford, Miss. | Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center

March 18 | Vanderbilt | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

March 20 | Kentucky | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

March 25 | at Tennessee | Knoxville, Tenn. | Barksdale Stadium

March 27 | at Georgia | Dan Magill Tennis Complex | Athens, Ga.

April 1 | Auburn | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

April 3 | Alabama | Bryan-College Station | Mitchell Tennis Center

April 8 | at LSU | Baton Rouge, La. | LSU Tennis Complex

April 15 | at Arkansas | Fayetteville, Ark. | Billingsley Tennis Center

April 17 | at Missouri | Columbia, Mo. | Mizzou Tennis Complex

April 20 – 24 | SEC Women’s Tennis Championships | Gainesville, Fla. | Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex

May 6 – 8 | NCAA First & Second Rounds | Campus Sites

May 13 – 15| NCAA Round of 16 | Campus Sites

May 19 – 21| NCAA Women’s Team Championships | Urbana, Ill. | Atkins Tennis Center