Three Aggies named GCAA All-American Scholars

NORMAN, Oklahoma -- Texas A&M men’s golfers Dan Erickson, Walker Lee and William Paysse were named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars, the Golf Coaches Association of American (GCAA) announced.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must participate in 40 percent of the competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.

A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university.

Erickson, who was clutch for the Aggies throughout his “super” senior season, garnered second team All-SEC honors. Erickson was victorious at the Border Olympics in the 2021 opener and earned top 10 finishes in six of 10 starts this season. A great finisher, Erickson was under-par in the final round of eight tournaments, including six rounds in the 60s. He was second on the team with a 71.23 scoring average.

Lee appeared in 10 tournaments last season, and carded 12 rounds at par or better. At the Border Olympics, he finished tied for ninth, shooting an even-par 216. He finished in the top 30 in three other tournaments; The Blessings Intercollegiate, Cabo Collegiate and Old Waverly Collegiate.

Paysse competed in 11 tournaments in 2020-21, and registered six rounds at par or better, including a 7-under 64 in the first round of the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate. Paysse tallied two top-25 finishes, tying for 15th at the Vanderbilt Legends Collegiate and tying for 24th at The Aggie Invitational.

