Bombers End 2021 Playoff Campaign, Record-Breaking Season

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Aug. 4, 2021) — Capitalizing on 15 years of success, the Brazos Valley Bombers closed out the team’s 2021 season on Wednesday evening.

Though the Bombers fell to the San Antonio Flying Chanclas, 4-2, to be eliminated from the Texas Collegiate League playoffs, they walked off the field with smiles on their faces. More important than a trophy, the team leaves with the satisfaction of knowing it provided a sense of normalcy to the Brazos Valley community while helping create greater baseball players in the process.

The Bombers took the first lead of the ballgame in the third inning. Third baseman Casey Sunseri singled into the outfield, then scored on a hard hit ball by center fielder Dylan Rock. First baseman Shelby Becker also joined in on the action, reaching home on a sacrifice putout by right fielder Zane Schmidt.

San Antonio tied the board in that same frame, then took the lead outright in the fourth. A lone run by the Flying Chanclas in the sixth locked the final score in place.

Brazos Valley legend John Cheatwood, who captained the navy and gold to its second-consecutive and eighth overall TCL Championship in 2020, took over the mound in his team’s final defensive standoff, needing just one pitch to end the frame and cement his victory lap on the rubber.

Final Lines:

BVB:

0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 5 1

SAFC:

0 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 x 4 10 2

The Bombers officially end their season with a winning record of 23-21, and went 12-10 in the second half of the summer. With the 2021 campaign in the books, the navy and gold extend its winning streak to 15 years, having never missed out on reaching the playoffs since the team’s foundation.

“We look forward to another great season in the future and the opportunity to bring the championship back to the Brazos Valley,” Bombers founder and co-owner Uri Geva said.