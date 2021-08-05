Box Hired as Director of Player & Program Development

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M baseball hired 32-year coaching veteran Chuck Box as the program’s Director of Player & Program Development, head coach Jim Schlossnagle announced Thursday.

“We are so very blessed to have Chuck and his great family in Aggieland,” Coach Schlossnagle said. “Chuck is widely recognized in the baseball community as incredibly knowledgeable, selfless, energetic and organized. He has a tremendous record of success at every level and is a proven winner. I have no doubt that he will help each of us involved in the Aggie baseball program become the best version of ourselves.”

In his 25-year head coaching career, Box has amassed a record of 735-326, good enough for a .692 career winning percentage. He has coached 14 All-Americans, 13 players selected to play professional baseball, 31 All-State selections, 143 All-Conference designees and 45 collegiate signees. He is a six-time MAIS Coach of the Year and has garnered countless additional coaching honors at both the high school and collegiate levels. Box is currently a Task Force Scout for USA Baseball, and has been a featured clinic speaker at various coaching conferences across the American South.

Box arrives in Aggieland following a four-year stint as Head Baseball Coach at Hartfield Academy in Jackson, Mississippi, in which he led the Hawks to two runner-up finishes in the state playoffs. In his previous position at the Jackson Preparatory School, Box guided the Patriots to 10-consecutive playoff berths and won six state championships, elevating Jackson Prep into one of the nation’s premier programs according to Baseball America. Among the players he coached at Jackson Prep are Southeastern Conference alumni and All-Americans Jake Mangum and Parker Caracci.

Prior to his high school coaching career, Box served in multiple positions at his alma mater, Freed-Hardeman University, spending two seasons as the institution’s Director of Athletic Advancement preceded by a seven-year head coaching stint which included a conference championship and No. 7 finish nationally. He also spent four years at Itawamba Community College, leading his program to a 148-57 record in his tenure there, peaking at the No. 1 position in the NJCAA rankings.

Following his graduation from Freed-Hardeman in 1991, Box continued his education at Mississippi College while serving as an assistant coach. He returned as an assistant for Freed-Hardeman in 1992 before his promotion to the head coaching position in 1993.

A native of Columbus, Mississippi, Box has been married to the former Amanda Edwards since 1990. The couple has a son, Trey, and two daughters, Isabelle and Hazel.