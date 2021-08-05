Advertisement

Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History opens new exhibit honoring it’s past and community

The museum is celebrating its 60th anniversary
60th Anniversary of BVMNH
By Grace Leis
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After 60 years of business in the community, the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (BVMNH) opens up a mini-exhibit to celebrate it’s diamond anniversary. Starting out as the Junior Museum of Natural History in 1961, the museum has grown with the BCS area for years.

This exhibit is complete with vintage photographs from the early days of the museum’s history and includes a display case from the original museum filled with a representation of artifacts and specimens from around the globe. There is also an interactive letter wall where you can write and share your own stories to be on display at the exhibit.

Museum Director Deborah Cowman, stressed the importance of knowing your communities history.

”You can’t see where you are going, if you don’t know where you have been,” said Cowman.

This mini exhibit is open now through early January 2022.

You can see what else the museum has to offer on their website.

