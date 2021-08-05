Coast Guard offloads $1.4 billion in drugs at Florida port

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The United States Coast Guard offloaded drugs worth more than $1.4 billion at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale.

The agency announced Thursday that the crew of the Cutter James offloaded about 59,700 pounds of cocaine and approximately 1,430 pounds of marijuana.

Coast Guard officials said it was the largest offload in the vessel’s history.

The agency says multiple Coast Guard units, along with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and Canadian partners assisted with the effort.

