COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff

As a new academic year begins in the coming weeks, Texas A&M University has issued it's COVD-19 guidelines for the 2021 fall semester.

While the university will not require COVID-19 vaccinations or face masks students, faculty and staff will have to participate in the mandatory COVID-19 testing program.

If a test comes back positive, that person will be required to quarantine and complete a COVID-19 report form.

Texas A&M said students with proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be entered into a drawing for a year of undergraduate tuition and fees. Faculty and staff with proof of vaccination can be entered into random drawings for prizes. For more information, click here.

Students who do not comply with the mandatory reporting and testing this fall will go through the Student Conduct Process, according to the university.

“This may result in a student facing possible separation (i.e., suspension or expulsion) from the university or being considered a student ‘not in good standing,’” said a release from the university.

Faculty and staff that do not comply with the mandatory reporting and testing will receive a written reprimand, at minimum said Texas A&M.

COVID-19 vaccines are available on campus to all students, faculty and staff. Make an appointment at Beutel to receive the vaccine. For more information, click here.

