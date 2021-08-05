Deputies asking College Station residents on Cypress Drive to stay indoors

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement was just released by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, August 4th, at around 5:30 pm, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sent Deputies to the 2500 block of Cypress Drive near Southwest Parkway, in College Station, to serve civil papers.

Deputies on the scene are still working with the individual to come to a resolution and are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

If you live in the area, we recommend staying indoors. There is no active threat to the public at this time. As this event is ongoing, this is all the information we have to release at this time.

