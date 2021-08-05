Advertisement

Deputies asking College Station residents on Cypress Drive to stay indoors

Deputies say there is no threat to the public but they’re still asking residents in the area to remain indoors and away from the scene.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following statement was just released by the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office:

On Wednesday, August 4th, at around 5:30 pm, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office sent Deputies to the 2500 block of Cypress Drive near Southwest Parkway, in College Station, to serve civil papers.

Deputies on the scene are still working with the individual to come to a resolution and are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

If you live in the area, we recommend staying indoors. There is no active threat to the public at this time. As this event is ongoing, this is all the information we have to release at this time.

