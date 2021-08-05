Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say there is no threat to the public but they’re still asking residents in the area to...
Law enforcement still at scene of College Station standoff
The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.
USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz
Suspect in July road rage shooting identified by College Station police
Johnny Ontiveros recovering at Kindred Hospital in Houston.
Bryan family asking for support as loved one bounces back from COVID-19

Latest News

Deputies say there is no threat to the public but they’re still asking residents in the area to...
Law enforcement still at scene of College Station standoff
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/5
Thursday Afternoon Weather Update 8/5
LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
Haley Pelot and Dorian Giesen.
Amber Alert issued for Wisconsin 2-month-old with medical condition
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
Longtime AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies at age 72