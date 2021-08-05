Advertisement

Few spots of rain possible Friday as muggy, summer air returns

By Shel Winkley
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
A large area of rain and thunderstorms rattled southwest of the Brazos Valley Thursday but lost momentum by the time they pivoted to the western Brazos Valley. A small cluster of storms was still able to stay alive and running across the southwest corner of the area, which may be able to pop up a spot of wet weather elsewhere before sunset (overall odds remain low). Friday brings a chance for a few more, very isolated spots of rain to get up and going by mid-to-late afternoon through early evening, but again, that coverage is expected to be limited. Enjoying the somewhat “drier” heat and weather we’ve had this week? Get it while you can tomorrow...

The chance for rain Friday hinges on a warm front drifting north through the Brazos Valley. Think of this as being the “cold” front that came in a few days ago turning around and returning the muggy, sultry air back that it took away. A breezy south wind will turn on Saturday and continue to blow through the area until mid-next week. Sounds refreshing? This will transport that humid air in bringing heat index values back to or above 105°. Standard summer pattern next week with a very isolated, spot chance for rain drifting in off the sea breeze each afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with an isolated rain chance ending between 8pm & 10pm. Low: 73. Wind: SE 0-5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a 30% rain and storm chance. High: 93. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 76. Wind: E 0-5 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

