Gov. Abbott announces second special legislative session, agenda

(Pexels.com)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced a second special legislative session to start on Saturday, Aug 7.

At 12 p.m., state legislators will meet in the Capitol once again to work on Abbott’s 17 agenda items.

“The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started,” said Abbott. “I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State.”

The first special session began July 8, and according to the Texas Constitution can’t last longer than 30 days. Abbott is calling the second session immediately after the first one ends.

Abbott’s agenda items has also grown from 11 to 17.

  • Bail reform
  • Election Integrity
  • Federal Relief Appropriations
  • Education
  • Border Security
  • Social Media Censorship
  • Article X funding
  • Family Violence Prevention
  • Youth Sports
  • Abortion-inducing Drugs
  • Thirteenth Check
  • Critical Race Theory
  • Appropriations
  • Primary Elections
  • Radioactive Waste
  • Employment
  • State Legislature

