From the Ground Up: Beef Cattle Short Course highlights challenges and opportunities of 2021 and beyond

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret: In Texas, we love our beef. It should come as no surprise that the one-stop-shop for all things beef in ranching, marketing, education, research, and more takes place once a year right here at Texas A&M University.

Jason Cleere coordinates the Beef Cattle Short Course, at Texas A&M, which just celebrated its 67th year of showcasing cattle ranchers. “We’re in a perishable commodity. You especially think of that in fruits and vegetables, but livestock, we are perishable commodity, mainly because when they’re targeted and ready for sale, the more you feed them, the more expense you have into that product.”

Another year brings another set of challenges.

“Every year is a different year. We not only battle markets, battle increase in input costs, but we also battle mother nature, and a prime example is this year. We have loved the rain, it’s been a blessing, [but] at the end of the day we may have some ranchers that could be short of hay. We couldn’t get farmers in the fields and get adequate cuttings that we would normally get.”

Balancing mother nature is always a task, but Cleere says high beef demand has been tricky, too.

“To buy and feed a family of four just in the steak product, you’re looking at about $40 bucks. That concern is, will those families begin to shift their protein sources and find other alternatives? Great prices are great, but you begin to wonder if you lose some market share too, that you’ll have to get back at a later date.”

Still, ranchers press on, knowing that next year will bring new challenges.

“It’s an everchanging position in agriculture, and our goal is to continue to produce the safest most wholesome food supply in the world, and we do it, and we do it with the least amount of people involved in agriculture. We just have to tighten our belt a little bit and try to do things more efficient.”

