Hicks returns to the Brazos Valley to coach softball at Bryan High

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High head softball coach Enrique Luna and Billy Hicks use to compete against each other when Hicks was coaching at A&M Consolidated. Now the two will be in the same dugout. Luna announced this week that Hicks would be the Lady Vikings’ new associate head coach.

Hicks will bring 32 years of high school softball coaching experience with him when he returns to the Brazos Valley next season.

“We talked about an opportunity to coach together and get him out of the house a little bit and back on the diamond,” said Luna. “I think he would be great for not only our kids and also our coaches who are really young on our staff. I would be a great addition to add a future hall of fame coach, a state champion on our staff,” wrapped up the Lady Vikings Head Softball Coach.

Most recently Hicks was the head softball coach at St. Agnes High School down in Houston.

