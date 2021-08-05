National Hurricane Center: High chance for tropical depression to form over weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A large area of disorganized rain and thunderstorms will soon slide off the coast of Africa into the tropical Atlantic. Once this area of disturbed weather moves over open water, there is a high likelihood it forms into a tropical depression near or south of the Cabo Verde Islands.

As of Thursday’s midday update, the National Hurricane Center has placed a high 70% chance for development somewhere over a large portion of the far Eastern Atlantic over the next three to five days. A tropical depression is expected to form by late Saturday or early Sunday. The agency does note there is a medium, 40% chance for development within the next 48 hours.

A cluster of storms moving off the African Coast has a HIGH chance for tropical development over the next 5 days. (KBTX)

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. The wave is expected to move off the coasts of Senegal, The Gambia, and Guinea-Bissau later tonight. Environmental conditions appear somewhat conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the eastern tropical Atlantic south of the Cabo Verde Islands by late Saturday or early Sunday while the system moves westward to west-northwestward at about 15 mph.

While there is no immediate concern to the United States or Texas Coast, this will be a system to monitor for well over a week to week and a half as it travels west through the Atlantic. The next named storm of the season would be called Fred.

A second, smaller area of interest is located east of the Lesser Antilles in the Central Tropical Atlantic. This broad area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms holds a low, 20% chance for slow development by early next week.

