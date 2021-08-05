Advertisement

Part of 1-45 north of Huntsville shut down after 18-wheeler catches fire

The fire is between Madisonville and Huntsville on I-45. The tanker was hauling 7300 gallons of diesel, according to New Waverly News.
The fire is between Madisonville and Huntsville on I-45. The tanker was hauling 7300 gallons of diesel, according to New Waverly News.(Photo courtesy: Leigh Ellen Howeth)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Part of 1-45 north of Huntsville is shut down after an 18-wheeler tanker caught fire.

The incident occurred at the 131 mile marker, near FM 2989, according to the New Waverly Fire Department.

New Waverly News is reported that the tanker is hauling 7300 gallons of diesel.

Huntsville, Crabbs Prairie, and New Waverly Fire Departments are working the scene. Motorists should avoid the area.

