Part of 1-45 north of Huntsville shut down after 18-wheeler catches fire

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Part of 1-45 north of Huntsville is shut down after an 18-wheeler tanker caught fire.

The incident occurred at the 131 mile marker, near FM 2989, according to the New Waverly Fire Department.

New Waverly News is reported that the tanker is hauling 7300 gallons of diesel.

Huntsville, Crabbs Prairie, and New Waverly Fire Departments are working the scene. Motorists should avoid the area.

Major freeway closure north of Huntsville. 18 wheeler tanker hauling 7300 gallons of diesel burning at the 131 mile marker northbound. pic.twitter.com/EiDS4mv6Bq — New Waverly News (@newwaverlynews) August 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.