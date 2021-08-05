Rusty’s Summer Road Trip: Dinosaur Valley State Park

GLEN ROSE, Texas (KBTX) - Only a three-hour drive northwest of Bryan-College Station is an area where Texas history dating back millions of years ago comes alive!

The city of Glen Rose is best known as the “Dinosaur Capital of Texas,” but is much more than that. Glen Rose has been a popular tourist destination since the early 1900s. In addition to the beautiful scenery, rolling hills, rivers, and several family attractions including Dinosaur Valley State Park, Dinosaur World, and Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, just to name a few.

There’s a the Historic Courthouse Square. Home to quaint shops, restaurants, and lodging, it provides a nostalgic feel, that few towns can still claim.

As for those hills and rivers that first put Glen Rose on the map, they are still here. In addition to the natural beauty, visitors will find opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, wildlife viewing, kayaking, canoeing or just kicking back and enjoying a sunset. Be sure to check out the golf course, Big Rocks Park, and the long list of bed-and-breakfast spots to get a great rest.

A list of restaurants in the area can be found here and be sure to check out this page for other activities and upcoming events.

THINGS TO DO AT DINOSAUR VALLEY STATE PARK:

Long ago, dinosaurs left footprints in the mud at the edge of an ancient ocean. Today, you can walk in their tracks in the bed of the Paluxy River at Dinosaur Valley State Park. You can also camp, picnic, hike, mountain bike, swim, fish, and paddle in the river, watch for wildlife, look for a geocache, ride your horse, or visit our interpretive center.

Stay at one of the campsites. Explore 20 miles of trails. Shop the park store for souvenirs, camping and fishing supplies, books, and much more.

It’s easy to find dinosaur tracks in the park – just head to the river!

Bring your own horse to explore the 100-acre South Primitive Area. The river runs through this wooded, semi-rocky part of the park. No potable water is available; horses can drink from the river (bring your own bucket).

Eagle Eye Ranch Carriage Company offers a variety of equestrian services from guided horseback riding to horse-drawn wagon rides, and wrangler-assisted trail rides for children 3 to 14 years old. To saddle up and enjoy some spectacular views along the park’s scenic trails, contact them at 817/382-9855 or make a reservation.

