Salvation Army holds 11th Annual Back to School Shopping Event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Thursday morning 35 kids each received a back to a school shopping spree at Walmart during The Salvation Army’s 11th annual back to school shopping event.

Each child, who is part of the Salvation Army’s year-round character-building program, was provided a $100 gift card to spend on school-related items like clothing and school supplies.

Salvation Army Captain Timothy Israel says the event ties back to the organization’s purpose.

“At the Salvation Army we target to break the cycle of generational poverty and homelessness, and really with the generation that is coming up, a key factor in that is education and making sure they are prepared for a brighter future,” said Israel. “This [event] helps to make that happen so that the kids have the confidence to go into the school year, [so] they are not worried about what their clothing looks like.”

The event was sponsored and coordinated by the Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary.

“There’s nothing better than having a new pair of pants and a fresh notebook and so forth and so on, and through the Salvation Army things like that are possible,” said Carol Wagner, a Salvation Army’s Women’s Auxiliary executive committee member and Salvation Army advisory board member.

Wagner was able to shop with a 6th grade boy, who she said was a stylish shopper that liked the color blue.

After the kids checked out, Walmart each let them pick out a free backpack.

