SEC Football Preview: Missouri ready to roll in year two under Eliah Drinkwitz

COLUMBIA, Missouri (KBTX) - The Missouri Tigers are coming off a 5-5 record against an all-conference slate in Head Coach Eliah Drinkwitz’s debut season last year. The Tigers have a newfound energy as they prepare for year two of the Drinkwitz era.

“Bringing the juice and having that energy has been contagious, and it’s kind of just shaped how we’ve approached this offseason,” said Missouri offensive lineman Case Cook. Mizzou’s head coach has set a standard and Cook said they’re ready to hit the ground running. “We know what to expect from him. He knows what to expect from us,” Cook said. “We’re going out there every day and trying to get our work done the best we can, and really just trying to close the gap between us and some other schools. We’re working to get up there and we’re trying to win as many games as we can. Our mindset when we come in is a blue-collar work ethic. We’re trying to create an edge, so that’s our mindset and motto every day,” Cook added.

On offense, the Tigers bring back starting quarterback Connor Bazelak. Drinkwitz has already shown his trust in his signal-caller by throwing him into the fire as a freshman last year.

“You take the training wheels off when someone proves they’re capable of making plays by not only their work ethic but the film study and their ability to take care of the football,” Drinkwitz explained. “Connor demonstrated those abilities throughout the season, and for us to become the best version of ourselves and the best version that we want to be as a football team, then we’re going to have to continue to push the envelope offensively and at the quarterback position,” Drinkwitz added.

On defense, Mizzou will lean on its experience with several starters returning. But the Tigers’ defense will need to take a step forward as they allowed the 8th most total yards per game (408) in the SEC last year.

“I would say that we’ve improved tremendously on the D-line,” said Missouri defensive lineman Akial Byers. “We left some things on the table last year. That’s a big emphasis with Coach Drinkwitz, he mentioned that the D-line and the trenches, everything starts up front. The team goes where the guys up front go,” Byers added.

Missouri will play Texas A&M this season for the first time since 2014. The two squads will meet in Columbia on October 16th.

