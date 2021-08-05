SEC soccer TV package features three Texas A&M matches

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama – Texas A&M Soccer will be highlighted three times in 2021 as part of the SEC Network/ESPNU package, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday while revealing the league’s soccer and volleyball broadcast schedules for the upcoming season.

The lineup includes three of the Aggies’ 10 league matches with the trio televised on the SEC Network. Ellis Field is featured in televised home matches against Arkansas on Thursday, September 23, and Vanderbilt on Sunday, October 24. Texas A&M’s road match at Mississippi State on Thursday, October 21 wraps up the Aggies’ contribution to the package.

The SEC Network and ESPNU will air a combined 33 women’s soccer games, including the entire SEC Soccer Tournament.

‘Thursday Night Soccer on SEC Network’ airs games eight consecutive weeks at 6 p.m. Central, capping the regular season off with a doubleheader Thursday, October 28.

All Aggie home contests and SEC road matches are available to SEC Network subscribers digitally on mobile devices and connected-TVs on SEC Network + via the WatchESPN app and SECNetwork.com through authenticated access from participating cable and streaming companies.