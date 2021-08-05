Seven Volleyball Matches Selected for TV
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven Texas A&M volleyball matches are set to be televised nationally, including four at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.
The Aggies are set to air on SEC Network four times at home, beginning with South Carolina on Sept. 26, Georgia (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 13) and Arkansas (Nov. 17). The Maroon & White will also have three road matches that will be aired on SEC Network road at Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 24) and against the defending national champions Kentucky (Nov. 14).
In addition, all Texas A&M regular-season home matches and most of the Aggies’ SEC road matches not selected for TV will be available on SEC Network+.
Season and single match tickets are on sale at 12thman.com/VolleyballTickets.
Texas A&M Volleyball National Television Schedule
Date Time (CT) Game Network
Sept. 26 1 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network
Oct. 3 12 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network
Oct. 8 7 p.m. Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network
Oct. 13 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network
Oct. 24 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network
Nov. 14 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Kentucky SEC Network
Nov. 17 7 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network