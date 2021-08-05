Advertisement

Seven Volleyball Matches Selected for TV

(KBTX)
By Texas A&M Sports Information
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:05 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven Texas A&M volleyball matches are set to be televised nationally, including four at Reed Arena, the Southeastern Conference announced Thursday.

The Aggies are set to air on SEC Network four times at home, beginning with South Carolina on Sept. 26, Georgia (Oct. 8), Ole Miss (Oct. 13) and Arkansas (Nov. 17). The Maroon & White will also have three road matches that will be aired on SEC Network road at Tennessee (Oct. 3), Mississippi State (Oct. 24) and against the defending national champions Kentucky (Nov. 14).

In addition, all Texas A&M regular-season home matches and most of the Aggies’ SEC road matches not selected for TV will be available on SEC Network+.

Season and single match tickets are on sale at 12thman.com/VolleyballTickets.

Texas A&M Volleyball National Television Schedule

Date Time (CT) Game Network

Sept. 26 1 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M SEC Network

Oct. 3 12 p.m. Texas A&M at Tennessee SEC Network

Oct. 8 7 p.m. Georgia at Texas A&M SEC Network

Oct. 13 7 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network

Oct. 24 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi State SEC Network

Nov. 14 1 p.m. Texas A&M at Kentucky SEC Network

Nov. 17 7 p.m. Arkansas at Texas A&M SEC Network

