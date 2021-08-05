Somerville, Burleson County rallying together to put on benefit for Mama’s Kitchen victims

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Many communities come together when they’re struck by tragedy, but in Somerville, coming together truly involves everyone.

Heartbreak struck the city last week when a car crashed into Mama’s Kitchen right where the fryers were located. Two of their cooks, 32-year-old Amber Martinez and 19-year-old Fidencia Casas, were severely burned as a result. Now, the community is rallying together to organize a benefit for them.

“In Somerville, we look after our own,” Fort Half Moon Saloon Owner Andy Calobreves said. “Mama’s Kitchen has been there forever brother. Tommy and Sandy, the people that run the restaurant, have always stood behind our community across the board. All of the Mama’s Kitchen girls, we know them all. Niki used to work for me. We are a family. We’re going to stand up to help these people, and we need the community’s help.”

Businesses throughout the community are getting involved in the fundraiser which will take place on Sunday, August 15 at noon. It will get started with a poker run that begins at Bottleneck’s Bar & Grill and end up at Welch Park for a raffle and live and silent auctions.

Other stops on the poker run will include Fort Half Moon Saloon, Wheel’s, Papi’s Icehouse, and Somerville Icehouse & Grill, where Angela Worrick is the owner.

“Mama’s Kitchen is an institution in Somerville,” Worrick said. “Any time something happens in our community, we all try to come together. We were honored that they came to us to be a part of the fundraiser, and we would do anything for anyone in the community, but especially for these young girls.”

“We have jars on our bar at the Moon where we will be taking donations, and I’m quite sure I’ll reach into my pocket and get every dime I can spare,” Calobreves said.

“They came and talked to us yesterday,” Michael McCoy, who owns Rockin’ Mc Rustic Furniture in Somerville, said. “We said we were definitely going to be donating something to the raffle and contributing to help pay their bills. There’s been other fundraisers here that I’ve participated in, and the turnout’s been outstanding. The community really turns out.”

Food and Barbeque plates will be available beginning at 6 p.m. There will also be live music and ice cream provided by local players. Sweet Baby Mayhem from Caldwell will be playing, and Earl and Pearl’s Creamery will be bringing out their ice cream truck.

“The whole community means a lot to everybody, but Mama’s Kitchen, that’s where you go for your good food and time with friends and family,” Worrick said. “The tragedy that happened there, it broke our hearts, so we’re just trying to do anything we can for those girls.”

“There is no insurance. There is no governmental agency,” Calobreves said. “There’s nobody that stands behind we common people other than the rest of we common people, so if there’s gonna be help, it’s gotta come from us.”

If you’re unable to attend the benefit but would still like to donate, there is a bank account set up for Amber and Fidencia at Citizens State Bank under their names.

