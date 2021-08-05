Advertisement

Spirit Airlines cancels more flights as problems stretch into 5th day

Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day
Spirit Airlines canceled another 45% of schedule as problems hit fifth day(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Problems persist for Spirit Airlines as the budget carrier canceled another 360 flights on Thursday.

According to FlightAware, that’s more than 45% of its total schedule.

The low-cost carrier has canceled or delayed hundreds of flights since Aug. 1, stranding passengers around the country due to weather, technology outages and staffing shortages.

According to the Department of Transportation, travelers whose flights have been canceled are due a refund.

FlightAware notes right now Spirit’s cancellations account for more than 80% of all flight cancellations in the U.S.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.
USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground
Deputies say there is no threat to the public but they’re still asking residents in the area to...
Law enforcement still at scene of College Station standoff
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz
Suspect in July road rage shooting identified by College Station police
Johnny Ontiveros recovering at Kindred Hospital in Houston.
Bryan family asking for support as loved one bounces back from COVID-19

Latest News

Health experts blame the recent surges in Covid-19 cases on the low rate of vaccinations and...
Moderna plans booster doses to help fight virus
The Dixie Fire devastated Greenville, California, on Wednesday, ravaging its downtown.
Wildfire decimates California town of Greenville
Numbers released Friday night show the state had a more than 160 percent increase over the week.
LIVE: White House COVID response team gives briefing as hospitals see surge of virus patients
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard