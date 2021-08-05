Texas A&M Swimming & Diving releases 2021-22 slate

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s swimming & diving programs released their 2021-22 schedule Thursday.

The women’s team will begin its season on Oct. 7, traveling to Houston for a dual meet with the Cougars before the men’s squad heads north to Dallas for the SMU Classic, where they will compete against Louisville, Arizona, Missouri, Michigan and SMU. Both teams will make their season debut at the Rec Center Natatorium as in-state rival Texas comes to town on Friday, Oct. 15.

The Aggies will remain at home, hosting TCU as part of both programs’ Alumni Weekend on Friday, Nov. 5. The annual Art Adamson Invitational will be a swimming-only event this year and run from Nov. 17 through Nov. 19, while diving will head to Austin for the Texas Diving Invitational, Nov. 18-20

The men will compete against Incarnate Word on Dec. 3, while the women return to Houston to take on Rice the following day to close out the fall portion of the schedule. The Aggies will return to action with a pair of dual meets in early January, taking on Florida State and later Florida to start the New Year.

Both teams will remain on the road, traveling to LSU on Jan. 22. The men’s and women’s teams will honor this year’s senior class on Friday, Jan. 28, as they close out the dual meet schedule hosting SMU. Diving will have one last tune-up before championship season begins when they travel to Colorado Springs for the Air Force Diving Invite, Feb. 3-5. Men’s and women’s SEC Championships will return their original format this season and be hosted by Tennessee, Feb. 15-19.

As they do each season, men’s swimming will travel to Austin, March 3-5, for the last chance at qualifying for NCAA Championships as they compete at American Short Course.

Diving will look to make its post-season qualifying marks at NCAA Zone D Championships before the women travel to Atlanta for NCAA Championships March 16-19.

The men will conclude the 2021-22 season with their NCAA Championships, running March 23-26.

Complete Men’s Schedule

Complete Women’s Schedule