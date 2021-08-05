Advertisement

Texas A&M’s Spiller named to Tyler Rose Award Watch List

By Matthew Callaway / Texas A&M Sports Communications
Aug. 5, 2021
TYLER, Texas - Texas A&M football’s Isaiah Spiller was named to the ninth annual Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List, announced Thursday at the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce and SPORTyler 15th Annual East Texas Kick-off Luncheon.

Spiller, a running back from Spring, Texas, earned All-SEC honors and was one of 10 Doak Walker Award semifinalists last year. The junior finished the 2020 season third in the SEC in rushing at 103.6 yards per game, helping A&M boast the second-best rushing offense in the league. For his career, Spiller has racked up 1,982 yards and 19 touchdowns as he has averaged 5.5 yards per carry.

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award recognizes the top offensive player in Division I football who also exhibits the enduring characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity; specifically, tenacity to persist and determination to overcome adversity and injury in pursuit of reaching goals. In addition, the nominee must meet one or more of the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas High School and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year college.

The Watch List announced today will be narrowed to up to 16 semifinalists in November and then up to five finalists in December. They will be selected by broadcasters, commentators, journalists, fans, and previous winners. The finalists will be brought to Tyler for The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Banquet scheduled for January 12, 2022.

