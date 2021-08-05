Advertisement

‘You’re endangering America’: Man uses giant Halloween skeleton in warning to unvaccinated

By WTVD Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) - A North Carolina homeowner decorated his front yard with a giant Halloween skeleton and several tombstones to send a warning about the dangers of COVID-19.

Jesse Jones set up an elaborate display in his front yard featuring a giant skeleton with a grim sign that reads, “Not vaccinated – see you soon, idiots.” Messages on fake gravestones in the yard take aim at virus skepticism such as “It wasn’t a hoax!”

Jones says his front yard warning – and plea for vaccination – is personal.

Jesse Jones says his message to the unvaccinated is personal. He lost his mother-in-law, 14...
Jesse Jones says his message to the unvaccinated is personal. He lost his mother-in-law, 14 clients and a former employee to COVID-19.(Source: Jesse Jones, WTVD via CNN)

“My wife lost her mother due to COVID, and she was a woman who spent her entire life looking after people. She died completely alone in a hospital room without being able to see one relative for 14 days. It was a nightmare. Nobody should go through what my wife went through watching her mom die like that,” he said.

The attorney says 14 of his clients died of COVID-19, and a former employee, who didn’t get vaccinated, also lost his life.

He’s hoping to change some minds with his display and imploring people to take precautions to avoid the heartbreak his family is experiencing.

“If you’re not vaccinated, you are not a patriot… You’re endangering America because this virus doesn’t play,” Jones said. “I need to look after you, you need to look after me and if everybody would just wear a mask, distance, be an American, be a patriot and follow the rules, this would go away very quickly.”

Copyright 2021 WTVD via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The postal service said it was “disappointed” to see the video taken by a concerned citizen.
USPS responds to social media video of College Station employee tossing packages to the ground
The family of Roshainah Tompkins asks anyone with information on their daughter's murder to...
Family of shooting victim found dead in College Station apartment seeks justice, closure
Mobile phone display
Emergency Broadband Benefit Program to provide eligible households discounts on cell phone, internet service
Deputies say there is no threat to the public but they’re still asking residents in the area to...
Deputies asking College Station residents on Cypress Drive to stay indoors
Eduardo Reyes-Ortiz
Suspect in July road rage shooting identified by College Station police

Latest News

The attorney who set up the display says his warning is personal, having lost his...
Giant skeleton, gravestones send message to unvaccinated in NC neighborhood
Ames Officer Celena Rohland asked her colleagues to visit the lemonade stand to “make a...
Officers rally to save twins’ lemonade stand after thief steals tip jar
Four different law enforcement agencies showed up when the twins reopened their stand, helping...
Twins get sweet surprise from police officers after thief steals from lemonade stand
Two cooks at Mama's Kitchen, 32-year-old Amber Martinez and 19-year-old Fidencia Casas, were...
Somerville, Burleson County rallying together to put on benefit for Mama’s Kitchen victims