Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Serena

By Katherine Griffith
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Serena is our Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Aug. 6, 2021. She’s a six-month-old Boston Terrier mix.

She’s in foster care right now and her foster family says she loves to go for walks or runs but also loves to snuggle up on the couch.

“She would make the perfect pet because she’s so young and she will adapt to you and give you lots of affection and just be a lifelong family member,” said Denise Boyett, Serena’s foster mom. “She’s only six months old so she’s got lots to learn she could learn tricks easy she’s so smart.”

Serena already knows the commands “sit” and “no”.

Since she is with a foster, when you submit your adoption application, you need to specify when you’d like to meet her. You can find that application form here.

Aggieland Humane is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

