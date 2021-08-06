Advertisement

A&M DL Jackson indefinitely suspended after Thursday arrest

Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has been indefinitely suspended from the team...
Texas A&M defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson has been indefinitely suspended from the team following a felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession according to Brazos County jail records.(12thMan.com, Texas A&M)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- The Aggies are without a projected starter on the defensive line, McKinnley Jackson as they open up fall camp Friday afternoon.

Jackson was arrested and charged on Thursday with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession according to the Brazos County Jail Records. Jackson played in all 10 games last year making 1 start and was named to the SEC All-Freshman team. Per Texas A&M Athletics policy, the sophomore defensive lineman is suspended indefinitely from the team.

