Annnnnnnd August is back...

After a stretch of below-average days across the Brazos Valley thanks to the front that moved through Monday, that typical summer-like feel is back for the weekend, and is looking to stick around for a while. A few showers and storms have managed to pop up across portions of the Brazos Valley Friday afternoon, and while more of us than not look to sit on the drier side, best to keep the umbrella in the car through Friday evening plans as this isolated activity roams the area. After the sun sets around 8:15pm and we lose daytime heating, whatever is left on PinPoint Radar looks to dissipate, skies try to clear, and those Friday night plans look to sit in good shape.

The weekend brings more heat and humidity as a south wind pumps in more moisture into the Brazos Valley. Plenty of sunshine will help temperatures climb into the mid 90s Saturday afternoon after starting off the morning in the mid 70s. Heat index values are slated to sit in the triple digits each weekend day, so definitely stay hydrated through those weekend activities! By next week, more of the same is in store with daytime highs in the upper 90s & heat index values up to 105°+ in the afternoons. With plenty of moisture in place and no big changes in the upper levels of the atmosphere, only isolated chances for rain are in store through next week, trying to provide some with a quick relief from the August heat.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 75. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High: 95. Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Low: 76. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High: 96. Wind: S 10-15 mph.

