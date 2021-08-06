College Station man charged with selling LSD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local man is facing drug charges after he was pulled over Thursday afternoon.

College Station police say they pulled over Nicholas Harrison, 26, after seeing his rear brake light was out on Highway 6.

Harrison was reportedly very nervous while talking to the officer so police asked to search his vehicle.

Authorities say they found 14 units of LSD wrapped in tin foil, as well as one pill of oxycodone. Police believe this amount of LSD is consistent with street-level sales.

Harrison is charged with manufacture and delivery as well as possession of a controlled substance.

