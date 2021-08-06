Advertisement

College Station man charged with selling LSD

Nicholas Harrison, 26
Nicholas Harrison, 26(KBTX)
By Josh Ninke
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A local man is facing drug charges after he was pulled over Thursday afternoon.

College Station police say they pulled over Nicholas Harrison, 26, after seeing his rear brake light was out on Highway 6.

Harrison was reportedly very nervous while talking to the officer so police asked to search his vehicle.

Authorities say they found 14 units of LSD wrapped in tin foil, as well as one pill of oxycodone. Police believe this amount of LSD is consistent with street-level sales.

Harrison is charged with manufacture and delivery as well as possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
Gov. Abbott announces second special legislative session, agenda

Latest News

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
George Bush Presidential Library and Museum closes as COVID-19 cases rise
This is an example of what fire blight can do to your plants
Weekend Gardener: How to keep fire blight out of your garden