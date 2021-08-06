Advertisement

Enjoy the Harvest Festival every weekend in August at Messina Hof

By Fallon Appleton
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Messina Hof is celebrating another year of its grape harvest with its annual Harvest Festival.

Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or not, everyone is welcome to Messina Hof’s Estate Winery in Bryan every weekend in August for the festival.

For Paul M. Bonarrigo, Messina Hof’s C.E.O, owner and winemaker, the festival is a time to focus on wine education.

“I can’t tell you how many people that come and tell us ‘hey I enjoy drinking wine, but I really don’t understand the process,’” said Bonarrigo. “And so it’s very eye-opening for people to really get their hands into the process, and they take that with them the rest of their life.”

The hands-on portion of the festival includes picking and stomping grapes grown in the vineyard that are used to create Messina Hof’s award-winning Ports. To participate in these activities, guests can purchase tickets online for harvest times. Harvests are held both day and night.

In addition to participating in the harvest, other events are included in the festival like food events and murder mystery dinners.

Guests can also experience vineyard cuisine at the onsite restaurant the Vintage House Restaurant.

The Harvest Festival will take place every weekend in August starting Aug. 6 and running until Aug. 28.

It’s time for the annual Harvest Festival at Messina Hof Winery! We’ve got your preview on KBTX Media!

Posted by Fallon Appleton KBTX on Friday, August 6, 2021

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal started when a mother refused to give up...
Deputies explain what led up to 24 hour standoff in a College Station neighborhood
File Photo
‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas governor reaffirms no more state shutdowns, mandates during pandemic
COVID-19 testing required for all Texas A&M students, faculty, staff
Joshua Powell is wanted for attempted capital murder. Police say he armed and dangerous.
Suspect who shot police officer in South Texas captured
Gov. Abbott announces second special legislative session, agenda

Latest News

Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Healthcare worker shortage straining Brazos Valley hospitals during recent COVID-19 surge
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Report: Motorists in Northgate towing cases win in appeals court
Ground breaking for BISD Intermediate School #3
‘We listened’: Bryan ISD holds groundbreaking for Intermediate School 3
Brazos Valley COVID-19 cases
Brazos Valley COVID-19 Dashboard