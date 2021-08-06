Advertisement

Free Music Friday: Elle Vines

By Alex Bukoski
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Elle Vines stopped by First News at Four to play us into the weekend on Free Music Friday.

Elle is a Bryan-native singer-songwriter playing acoustic pop. She also does country music cover songs and classic rock favorites. You can find her playing around town and across the Brazos Valley.

She’s playing at First Friday in Downtown Bryan on Friday, August 6.

Find Elle’s music on YouTube or follow her on Instagram.

